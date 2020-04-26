Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 173,048 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,048 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

