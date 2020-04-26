Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,132 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE GS traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 1,987,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

