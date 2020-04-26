Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,498 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.