Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $128.98. 35,871,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,077,144. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

