Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,278 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

