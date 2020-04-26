Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6,257.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $3,317,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $6,178,195.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.80. 42,800,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,737,650. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

