Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 7,098,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.