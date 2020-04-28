BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.77. 655,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

