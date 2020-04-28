Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.1% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 10,858,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,009,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

