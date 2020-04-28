Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,747,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274,843 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

