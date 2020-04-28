Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

