Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 32,342 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,858,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

