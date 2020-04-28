Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 6,245 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

