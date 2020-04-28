Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average of $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

