Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,941. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

