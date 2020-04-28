Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 151,450 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151,450 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $335,631,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

ORLY traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.50. The stock had a trading volume of 919,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,686. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.57. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

