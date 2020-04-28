Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,229. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $4,827,554. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

