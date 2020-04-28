Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

