Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 23.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

MCD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. 3,803,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

