Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,420. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.