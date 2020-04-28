Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $103.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $103,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 966,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

