MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Paypal by 34.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 82,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

PYPL traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

