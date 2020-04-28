Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $128.95. 47,191,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,734,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

