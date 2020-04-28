Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 307 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $497.77. 655,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.