Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. 3,377,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,581. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

