Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 2,852 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 8,348,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,108. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

