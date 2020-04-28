Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $55.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 213,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,136,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

