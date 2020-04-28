S&CO Inc. Grows Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 14,077,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

