Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.64. 6,896,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

