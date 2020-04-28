The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

