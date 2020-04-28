Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,434,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

