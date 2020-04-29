1,184 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $264.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

