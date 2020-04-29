2,790 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.43. 1,559,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,338. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

