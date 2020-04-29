2U (TWOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.57–0.41 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.4–1.09 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,372. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

