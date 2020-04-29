4,111 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $15.72 on Wednesday, reaching $349.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

