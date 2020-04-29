Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

ABT traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 7,799,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

