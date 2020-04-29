Aew UK Reit PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AEWU traded up GBX 2.64 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65.64 ($0.86). 948,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Aew UK Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.10 ($1.34).

In other Aew UK Reit news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,926.60).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

