Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.25-7.35 for the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.25-$7.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.45.

ARE traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $150.76. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,269. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

