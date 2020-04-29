Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

