American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, reaching $236.81. 3,505,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

