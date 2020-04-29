Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 919.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

AQMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,245. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.