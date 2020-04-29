Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of AVBH opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

