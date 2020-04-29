Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter.
Shares of AVBH opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
About Avidbank
