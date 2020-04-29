Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 73,235,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

