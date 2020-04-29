Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

MPV opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

