BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.
Shares of BCBP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
