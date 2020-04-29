BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.

Shares of BCBP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

