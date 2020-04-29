BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 28.91%.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs stock remained flat at $$33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.97. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

