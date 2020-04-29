Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Increased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 59.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 4.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

