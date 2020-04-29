Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,292,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258,686. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average of $288.63. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

