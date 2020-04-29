Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.02. 2,885,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,268. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

