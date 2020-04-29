Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 5,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,767. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.